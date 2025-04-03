Photos: ALL THE HAPPY THINGS in Rehearsal at Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of its World Premiere at London's Soho Theatre on 9 April, SH Productions has released photos of ALL THE HAPPY THINGS in rehearsal. Featuring cast members Naomi Denny (who is also the playwright), LJ Johnson and Dejon Mullings with director Lucy Jane Atkinson.

All The Happy Things - a finalist for the Tony Craze Award - is a dark comedy about the powerful bond shared by siblings and the complexities of grief, told through a Global Majority lens.

Sienna is trying to deal with her grief by clinging on tightly to what she knows - in short, she's seeing her dead sister everywhere she goes. As Emily's presence becomes more and more overwhelming, the line between happiness and delusion becomes more and more blurred. How do you truly let go of someone when you imagined they'd be there forever?

