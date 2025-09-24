Photos: AFTER SUNDAY In Rehearsal at Belgrade Theatre and Bush Theatre

Sophia Griffin’s debut play runs October 10–25 in Coventry and November 10–December 20 in London.
The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, and Bush Theatre, London, have released rehearsal photos of After Sunday, a new play by Sophia Griffin directed by Belgrade Theatre Artistic Director Corey Campbell.
Set in a secure hospital, After Sunday follows Ty, Leroy, and Daniel, three men who join a new Caribbean cooking group led by their occupational therapist, Naomi. Through shared meals, memories of family, and the healing power of food, the group begins a journey of self-discovery. But as conversations deepen and emotions rise, each must face difficult truths about the past and the circumstances that brought them there.
The cast includes Corey Weekes (Grimeboy, Birmingham Rep; Miss Julie, Cast Doncaster) as Ty; David Webber (The High Table, Bush Theatre; Small Island and Barbershop Chronicles, National Theatre) as Leroy; Aimee Powell (The Lonely Londoners, Kiln Theatre; Family Tree, Actors Touring Company) as Naomi; and Darrel Bailey (Storehouse, Deptford; Small Island, National Theatre) as Daniel.
After Sunday marks Sophia Griffin’s debut as a playwright. Additional members of the creative team will be announced shortly.
The production opens at the Belgrade Theatre on Friday 10 October and runs through Saturday 25 October before transferring to the Bush Theatre from Monday 10 November to Saturday 20 December.
Photo Credit: Nicola Young
Corey Weekes, Darrel Bailey, Amiee Powell & David Webb
Corey Weekes, Darrel Bailey, David Webb
Corey Weekes, Darrel Bailey, Amiee Powell & David Webb
Eddie Latter, Corey Campbell
Amiee Powell, David Webb
Corey Weekes, Amiee Powell
Darrel Bailey, Amiee Powell
