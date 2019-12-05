Photo Flash: THE SNOW QUEEN at Park Theatre
Park Theatre's production of The Snow Queen runs from 4th December 2019 to 4th January 2020.
Check out photos of the production below!
Based on the original 1844 story by the renowned fairy tale writer Hans Christian Andersen, this story follows Gerda as she goes on an epic quest through the seasons to save her best friend Cei before she loses him to endless winter. With the help of bickering flowers, overworked teachers, confused princes and princesses, a talking reindeer and, of course, snowball fights, the pair just might be ready to grow up after all.
From the ice-cold heart of winter, through to a knitted world of yarn-bombed spring, the team behind Park Theatre's 2018/19 family hit Peter Pan - Winter Snow Ltd and J Clare Productions (with two Olivier award-winning shows to their name) - are delighted to be joining forces with Park Theatre to bring families this delightful adaptation of a classic winter's tale.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
Paula James, Esmonde Cole and Matthew Cavendish
Esmonde Cole and Ayesha Casely-Hayford
Frances Marshall and Esmonde Cole
Frances Marshall and Esmonde Cole
Justin Brett and Ayesha Casely-Hayford
Matthew Cavendish, Justin Brett, Paula James and Sarah-Louise Young