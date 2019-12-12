Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Theatr Clwyd's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Join Theatr Clywd this Christmas for an enchanting new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

It's Christmas Eve and Ebenezer Scrooge is miserable and unhappy, can you help him find his Christmas spirit?

Explore a living, breathing Victorian street with residents to meet before being whisked away to a dream world where anything can happen and ghosts are just around the corner... A funny immersive family show filled with music and mystery, inventive storytelling and ingenious stage craft, this joyus new adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless classic is a perfect festive treat.

Check out photos from rehearsal below!

A Christmas Carol is adapted by Alan Harries and directed Liz Stevenson (Theatre by the Lake/Junction 8 Theatre) with new songs from Barnaby Race and can be seen at Theatr Clwyd from Fri 13 December - Sun 5 January. Tickets priced from £14 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You