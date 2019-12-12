Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Theatr Clwyd's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Join Theatr Clywd this Christmas for an enchanting new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
It's Christmas Eve and Ebenezer Scrooge is miserable and unhappy, can you help him find his Christmas spirit?
Explore a living, breathing Victorian street with residents to meet before being whisked away to a dream world where anything can happen and ghosts are just around the corner... A funny immersive family show filled with music and mystery, inventive storytelling and ingenious stage craft, this joyus new adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless classic is a perfect festive treat.
A Christmas Carol is adapted by Alan Harries and directed Liz Stevenson (Theatre by the Lake/Junction 8 Theatre) with new songs from Barnaby Race and can be seen at Theatr Clwyd from Fri 13 December - Sun 5 January. Tickets priced from £14 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.
Steven Elliot and Ellis Williams
Matthew Bulgo, Lewis Lowry
Matthew Bulgo, Lewis Lowry
Liz Stevenson
Amy Drake