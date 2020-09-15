Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For SUNNYMEAD COURT at the Tristan Bates Theatre

The production opens on 24 September, with previews from 22 September, and runs until 3 October.

Sep. 15, 2020  

Rehearsal photos have been released for Sunnymead Court at the Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre.

Check out the photos below!

The production opens on 24 September, with previews from 22 September, and runs until 3 October. Social distancing measures will be in operation at the Tristan Bates Theatre and throughout The Actors Centre, with a maximum capacity of 28 seats for each performance, with tickets available in singles or pairs only. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a mask at the venue, and for the duration of the 45minute performance.

For full details on the measures implemented to ensure audience safety and wellbeing, please see: https://www.actorscentre.co.uk/news/covid-19-safety-procedures-for-sunnymead-court.

Photo Credit: Harry Livingstone

Remmie Milner

Remmie Milner

Remmie Milner

James Hiller

Gemma Lawrence

Gemma Lawrence

Gemma Lawrence

Company

Company


