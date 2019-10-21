Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The Shakespeare Project: MACBETH

A sneak peek into the first week of rehearsals of this new professional Shakespeare company. Set up by Artistic Director Peter Basham and Executive Producer Laurence Taylor, The Shakespeare Project will bring its thrilling production of Macbeth to the original Victorian theatre of Salomons Estate in Tunbridge Wells from 5th- 24th November.

The Scottish play is a tale of a devastating thirst for power and its terrifying consequences, of unbridled ambition and serial murder, of supernatural forces and the psychological fallout of a world in turmoil. This contemporary production explores the dark and uncanny corners of Shakespeare's shortest but most intense and spooky tragedy. An exciting cast in a spell-binding venue, this production is not to be missed!

The full cast comprises Peter Basham (Macbeth), Amira Challenger (Witch & Thane of Angus), Tom Chapman (Witch & Thane of Ross), Vangelis Christodoulou (Banquo), Louise Jameson (Queen Duncan), Ffion Jolly (Lady Macbeth), Aaron Sidwell (Macduff), Adam Sopp (Malcolm), Sarah Waddell (Witch & Thane of Lennox) and Gerald Bishop (U/S Duncan).

Macbeth will be directed by Joseph Pitcher (RSC: 'Matilda The Musical') with lighting design from Mike Robertson (Olivier winner for 'Sunday in the Park with George'), production design by Charlotte Cooke ('Wonderland' touring, 'Thames Tales' Royal Albert Hall) and sound design by Simon Arrowsmith ('Thrill Me', 'The Lesson' Hope Theatre).

Press night is Thursday 7th November and the team will be hosting a Charity Night Gala in aid of local charity Hospice in the Weald on Saturday 9th November

For more information head to www.theshakespeareproject.co.uk. Tickets available at https://theshakespeareproject.eventcube.io/

Photo Credit: Kieran Brown





