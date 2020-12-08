Photo Flash: First Look at the Barn Theatre's One-Man PETER PAN Starring Waylon Jacobs

The Barn Theatre have revealed a first look at their reimagined one-man production of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan starring Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis, The Last Five Years), is running in Cirencester until 3 January 2021.

This new take on the classic tale, adapted by Alan Pollock and co-conceived by Kirk Jameson and Nick Barstow, follows a father in a hotel room, three thousand miles away from home. Desperate not to miss bedtime, he recreates his daughter's favourite story: an epic tale of adventure, pirates, fairies - a crocodile with gigantic teeth! - and a little boy who refuses to grow old....

The one-man production is also available for schools to purchase streaming links to watch a live performance direct from the Barn Theatre to their classrooms.

The digital school tour will be available internationally with show times on the following selected dates:

Tuesday 8 December at 1pm

Wednesday 9 December at 1pm

Thursday 10 December at 2pm

Tuesday 15 December at 10am & 1:30pm

Wednesday 16 December at 10am & 1:30pm

Thursday 17 December at 2:30pm

This latest digital announcement follows the Barn Theatre's recent acclaimed stream of their production of Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me A Little, also directed by Kirk Jameson, and their critically acclaimed digital co-production of Henry Filloux-Bennett's adaptation of What a Carve Up!, directed by Tamara Harvey.

Barn Theatre Artistic Director and CEO Iwan Lewis said "We are so proud to be launching this digital schools tour. In a year that has been unprecedently challenging for children across the country we are so happy that we are able to still offer schools a chance to make their annual trip to see a live performance at the theatre, albeit virtually this year from the comfort of their classroom."

The Barn Theatre have also announced plans to make their production available for free to stream to hospitals and care homes over the festive period.

This brand-new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan by Alan Pollock is co-conceived and directed by Director-in-Residence Kirk Jameson, co-conceived with music by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Joe Price, movement direction by Tosh Wanogho-Maud, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, projection design by Benjamin Collins and sound design by Harry Smith.

The Barn Theatre also have plans to run international live streams for the general public, with more information to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the production at the Barn Theatre are on sale, beginning at £10 (excluding booking fee), and can be purchased at barntheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office at 01285 648255.

