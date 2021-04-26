Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at J'OUVERT Ahead of BBC Four Premiere

The cast features Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy, and Zuyane Russell.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert broadcasts on BBC Four this evening as part of the BBC's Lights Up season, ahead of opening at the Harold Pinter Theatre as part of Sonia Friedman Productions RE:EMERGE season, which also includes Amy Berryman's Walden and Joseph Charlton's Anna X.

Cast: Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy, Zuyane Russell

Directed by Rebekah Murrell

Designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford; Movement by Shelley Maxwell; Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design by Beth Duke; Casting by Isabella Odoffin

Get a first look below!

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

