Photo Flash: First Look at Frances Barber as Billie Trix in MUSIK by Pet Shop Boys and Jonathan Harvey

Frances Barber stars as outrageous Billie Trix, icon, rock star, screen goddess, drug addict in 'MUSIK' by Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys.

'MUSIK' by writer Jonathan Harvey and Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe is to get a four-week London run following its critically acclaimed sold out world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe.

A 60-minute, one-woman show, multi-award-winning actress Frances Barber reprises her role as Billie Trix from the 2001 musical, 'Closer to Heaven'.

Wednesday 5 February - Sunday 1 March

Ticket Booking Line: 0207 7342222
www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




