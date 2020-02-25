Photo Flash: First Look at COME WHAT MAY at Darlington Hippodrome

Come What May is an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza as you enter the secret world of one of the greatest movie-musicals of all time.

Check out photos below!

Bursting at the seams with timeless classics including 'Come What May', 'Your Song', 'Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend', 'Roxanne', 'Lady Marmalade' plus songs from some of the most iconic movie musicals of all time.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you on a thrilling non-stop journey into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris.

It's a 'Spectacular, Spectacular' evening of unforgettable dancing, dreams, adventure and above all - love.

Come What May is at Darlington Hippodrome for one night only - Wednesday 4 March.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





