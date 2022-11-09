Phizzical Productions Gains NPO Status as BOMBAY SUPERSTAR Opens Tonight in Manchester

As part of a UK-wide tour Bombay Superstar, the dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s, from the award-winning Phizzical Productions will open at The Lowry in Manchester tonight. The powerhouse team has been recognised in the latest round of National Portfolio funding from Arts Council England for their commitment to telling tomorrow's stories today, platforming new, entertaining work informed by South Asian communities rarely seen on stage. Phizzical is known for developing emerging South Asian artists, many of whom are now recognised as household names in theatre, TV and cinema.

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England in the Midlands, comments, Phizzical Productions work with local communities to tell their stories through arts and Bollywood-inspired theatre. We're pleased to be welcoming them into the portfolio and look forward to seeing them bring South Asian cultural experiences to life for individuals and communities across the Midlands.

Phizzical Productions is helmed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work, Artistic Director Sâmir Bhamra (Bombay Superstar; Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar), who adds I am delighted that Phizzical has been brought into the Arts Council national portfolio. Our work over the last 20 years, has seen us develop South Asian stories, voices and exceptional creative talent bringing exciting and unique work to many venues across the U.K, and working with them to bring new audiences to the arts.

This funding will provide the security for Phizzical to continue to build our work, develop artists for the arts sector and ensure our work engages audiences and participants, often least engaged in arts activities, diversifying attendance in venues across the UK and ensuring that people will enjoy the rich culture of South Asian culture.

Phizzical Productions was founded in 2003 and has delighted, inspired, and nurtured people of all ages and backgrounds. Following celebrating its 20th anniversary year, the investment in its rebrand and a new website marked an incredible moment. With the NPO funding, Phizzical Productions continues its mission to tell tomorrow's stories today and distinguishes itself even more as a leading voice within the arts industry. Phizzical Productions are masters in producing world class entertainment, bringing bold and adventurous South Asian arts and cultural experiences to audiences across the country. They are committed to challenging the status quo and promoting equality to bring new perspectives to stories that entertain and engage.

Bombay Superstar is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles throughout the show to allow accessibility for audiences throughout the country. The show is co-produced by Belgrade Theatre Coventry and the New Wolsey Theatre

The music in Bombay Superstar is used with permission of Saregama India Ltd, formerly known as The Gramophone Company of India Ltd., India's oldest music label, founded in 1901.

Composers of the original Hindi film songs in Bombay Superstar include Bappi Lahiri, Laxmikant Pyarelal, RD Burman, Shiv Hari, Khayyam, Kalyanji Anandji, and OP Nayyar.

Translations of Hindi songs by author Yasser Usman. New original songs by Robby Khela.