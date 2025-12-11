Sooshi Mango Will Embark on HOME MADE UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sooshi Mango, the Aussie comedy sensations, have announced the UK leg to their global ‘Home Made’ tour for 2026. They open at the Manchester Apollo on 12th June, before heading to Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on 13th, ending their short run at London’s Eventim Apollo on 15th June.

The Record-Breaking comedy trio are Australia’s biggest comedy act, they rose from car-park video creators to arena-selling global entertainers. Following two historic, record- breaking Australian touring cycles they will embark on their largest and most ambitious international tour to date that spans all the major cities across North America before coming to the UK & Europe. With over 1 billion video views, (including 170M+ views on Australia’s most viral comedy video), and a global community of 8+ million followers, Sooshi Mango’s reach extends far beyond the stage.

“We started Sooshi Mango making videos in our cars about our parents and grandparents. Now we get to share those stories all over the world. We can’t wait to head back to the UK with our new Home Made Tour. The last time we toured in the UK felt like we were playing in our very own backyard - tank’a u and see you soon!” - Joe, Carlo & Andrew

What began just nine years ago as three mates filming relatable ethnic-family sketches in their cars has evolved into one of Australia’s most dominant comedy success stories. Brothers Joe and Carlo Salanitri, alongside lifelong friend Andrew Manfre, have grown Sooshi Mango into a cultural phenomenon. Their characters - the dads Johnny, Vince, and Sam, and the mums Giuseppina, Carmela, and Angela - pay heartfelt tribute to immigrant parents and grandparents, blending nostalgia, authenticity, and timeless humour that resonates worldwide.

Based in Melbourne, Sooshi Mango is the only comedy act in history to sell out Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne) three times in a row and Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney) twice consecutively, a feat that cemented them as a dominant force in Australian entertainment. They are winners of the AACTA Award for Favourite Digital Comedy Creator and starred alongside Nick Giannopoulos and Vince Colosimo in Wog Boys Forever.

In 2023, the trio launched their first restaurant, Johnny, Vince & Sam’s Ristorante, on Melbourne’s iconic Lygon Street - bringing their characters to life in a unique theatrical dining experience. The same year saw the launch of the Sooshi Mango Podcast on LiSTNR, a mix of comedy, storytelling, and guest interviews, and an invitation to open the Dubai Comedy Festival. Alongside this, they also had a number 1 dance song in the charts.They capped off the year by selling out the Palais Theatre twice while filming their first-ever TV feature.

The momentum continued into 2024 and 2025, marking some of the group’s biggest milestones. These included a creative collaboration with The Wiggles, fusing Sooshi Mango’s comedy with Australia’s most iconic children’s entertainment brand, continued buzz around expanding their restaurant brand and the introduction of a new Fast-Food venture with the current partners of JVS. They were named 2025 Moomba Monarchs, one of Melbourne’s highest cultural honours, acknowledging their profound connection to their community and their contribution to Australian comedy. This year, their show Home Made, topped over 150,000 ticket sales, making it one of the highest selling shows in Australia. With sold-out arenas, a thriving restaurant, multi-platform content, high-profile collaborations, beloved characters, and a rapidly growing international audience, Sooshi Mango continue to evolve while staying true to the heartfelt humour that made Australia fall in love with them.

Tour Dates

Friday 12 June - Manchester - Apollo

Artist presale – https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3600637BD61B9935?did=artpre

On sale - https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/3600637BD61B9935

Satruday 13 June - Edinburgh - Usher Hall

Artist Presale & On Sale: https://cultureedinburgh.com/book/165801

Monday 15 June - London - Eventim Apollo

Artist Presale: https://www.eventim.co.uk/event/sooshi-mango-eventim-apollo-21055985/?affiliate=H63

On sale: https://www.eventim.co.uk/event/sooshi-mango-eventim-apollo-21055985/?affiliate=HAL