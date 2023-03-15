Performing Arts Company A Place For Us Celebrate Culture Awards Triumph

Groundbreaking professional performing arts company A Place for Us CIC has been recognised with a top award for its work with aspiring young talent.

Artistic directors Kate Allerston and Chris Bastock were presented with the 'Preparing for Work' accolade at a sparkling Liverpool City Region Culture and Creativity Awards ceremony hosted by actress Sunetra Sarkar and held in the stunning surroundings of Shakespeare North Playhouse.

The annual awards, organised by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and now in their fourth year, celebrate the huge contribution the cultural and creative sector brings to the region and the difference it makes to people's lives.

The Preparing for Work category highlights the impact culture and creativity has on developing technical, transferable and life skills in preparing young people for the world of work. A Place for Us CIC beat fellow finalists Agent Academy and the University of Liverpool, Future Yard, and Writing on the Wall's Write to Work programme to take home the trophy.

A Place for Us CIC uses theatre, music, dance and other creative arts to engage, inspire and create high-quality, inclusive cultural experiences which raise aspirations and have a positive impact on the cultural, social and economic landscape of the local community of Halton and beyond.

It was nominated for its professional work experience theatre programme designed as part of a free to access talent development partnership with Cronton Sixth Form College.

The Halton-based not-for-profit community interest company worked with its artistic partner, Norton Priory Museum and Gardens, to design a programme and stage a production of Romeo and Juliet with Cronton's Year 12 drama students in the historic Runcorn landmark's woodland theatre.

Students worked on every aspect of the production process from preliminary planning to the performance itself, while make-up and hair students from Riverside College at Widnes created the design concept.

And the woodland theatre programme now forms part of the work experience drama training for Cronton Sixth Form. This summer's production is Shakespeare's The Tempest which will be staged at Norton Priory on 22-23 July.

Artistic directors Kate Allerston and Chris Bastock said: "We're delighted to have won the Liverpool City Region Culture and Creativity Award in the Preparing for Work category at the stunning Shakespeare North Playhouse, and to have been nominated alongside such talented and inspirational finalists across the City Region.

"At A Place for Us, we believe that inspiring, challenging and training the next generation of actors/musicians/theatre technicians and theatre makers is crucial.

"A Place for Us CIC provides opportunities for young people and professionals in and entering the performing and creative arts industries and is a pipeline to the industry.

"Alongside the talent and performing arts training, we develop life skills in communication, resilience, teamwork, confidence building and self-esteem. Many of our past students are now professionals and many more extend their training into further and higher education in the performing and creative arts."

To learn more about A Place for US CIC visit the website: www.placeforus.org.uk