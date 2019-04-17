Performances Announced For Heifer Productions Debut Play VISIONS OF BRADFORD

Performance dates for Heifer Productions debut play Visions of Bradford have been announced. It will run at the Chapel Playhouse in London on 4th and 5th May and at Kala Sangam in Bradford on 10th and 11th May.

A thriving city, home to over 500,000 people, Bradford is an icon of the North, but it has faced some of the biggest challenges of the twentieth century. Visions of Bradford explores stories from the city as told by the people who live there, ranging from the power of the mills to the heat of the riots, and eventually glimpsing what lies at the heart of the community. This ground-breaking piece of verbatim theatre reveals the truth about how the city is seen and what lies in store for its future.

Thames Tales, Royal Albert Hall - 'the movement on stage was precise and meaningful, and the ensemble pieces were executed with perfection.' Jo Payton, WCTT reviewer

Visions of Bradford is directed and devised by Katie Turner-Halliday and produced by Rebecca Dilg.

Katie is a theatre director hailing from Haworth, West Yorkshire. Katie's practice revolves around diversifying theatre and broadening participation in the arts through storytelling and community workshops.

Casting includes Adil Butt as Voice A, Helen Wingrave as Voice B, Shazia Bibi as Voice C and Esther Myers as Voice D.

Tickets: £12

http://bit.ly/VoB_1 and http://bit.ly/VoB_2

Kala Sangam, St. Peter's House, 1 Forster Square, Bradford, BD1 4TY

10th May, 7.30pm and 11th May, 2pm

Tickets: http://www.kalasangam.org/box-office/visions-of-bradford/





