Park Theatre Announced New Chair Anthony Clare

Park Theatre has announced Anthony Clare as the new Chair of the Board, taking over from Nigel Pantling who has been in the role for seven years. Anthony joins the board alongside existing board members Kurt Barling, Hedda Beeby, Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Jonathan Edwards, Bharat Mehta, Rufus Olins, Jo Parker, Victoria Phillips and Julia Tyrell.

Anthony Clare is a City lawyer, and previously served as trustee and Deputy Chair of Curve Theatre, Leicester. A member of The Society of London Theatre, he was awarded the 2019 Stage One Start-Up Award for Emerging Producers, having acted as lead producer of Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ - The Musical (Ambassadors Theatre 2019) and co-producer of An Officer and a Gentleman - The Musical (UK national tour 2018).

Anthony said, "I am honoured and thrilled to be joining the team at Park Theatre. Since opening in 2013 Park Theatre has been on a remarkable journey, establishing itself as a vital and much-loved venue at the heart of vibrant North London. As we emerge from the ravages of the last two years - a period of unprecedented damage to the UK's theatrical landscape - Park Theatre's mission to connect, engage and enthral its audiences and community has never been more essential. I have already been impressed by the commitment, determination and ambition of the team under Jez Bond's inspirational leadership to fulfil that mission, and am looking forward to working with them to help write the next chapter in our story."

Jez Bond, Artistic Director of Park Theatre, said, "We're incredibly grateful for everything our outgoing Chair, Nigel Pantling, has given to the organisation during his tenure. Over six years he has worked tirelessly to get the charity to a place of greater financial resilience and strong governance. Nigel's steady leadership has paved the way for the next chapter of Park Theatre's existence, and we're delighted to now welcome Anthony Clare as the new Chair of our board. Anthony brings a wealth of experience that, along with his clear passion for theatre, will support us in taking the next bold steps in our future."

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eight years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, five Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.

In February, Park Theatre will be presenting a special fundraiser with a new mystery celebrity guest playing the Inspector every night - without having ever seen a script. Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2 features appearances from Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Gillian Anderson and Mark Gatis, and the voice of Stephen Fry.