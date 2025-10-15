PRIVATE VIEW Will Make World Premiere at the Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Speakerphone Productions has announced the world premiere of Private View by debut playwright Jess Edwards, will star Patricia Allison (Sex Education) and Stefanie Martini (The Gold). Private View, directed by Annie Kershaw, runs at Soho Theatre from 27 November – 20 December, with an opening night on Tuesday 2 December 2025.

“You’ve changed me. You’ve fundamentally altered the fabric of my existence.”

Two women collide and soon become so entangled it’s hard to tell where one starts and the other begins. It’s messy, magnetic, and disturbingly familiar. Private View offers an intimate look into a cataclysmic love that burns hot and fast - and leaves a mark.

From debut playwright Jess Edwards, Private View is a sexy, cerebral, and unsettling exploration of queer love, coercive control, and the physics of connection.

Patricia Allison said “I’m delighted to be playing A in Private View. Soho Theatre has always been such a staple of new, exciting work and I can’t wait to bring this play to life here in the heart of London.”

Stefanie Martini said “I'm looking forward to delving into the play and this love story. Soho Theatre is a really exciting venue, and Private View has a great team behind it.”

Jess Edwards playwright said, “I am humbled by the opportunity to bring my first play to the stage with such an extraordinary team of largely queer women. I am so passionate about bringing these characters into the world - in all their messy, sexy, electric weirdness. I hope audiences of all experiences and sexualities see something of themselves in Private View. I am both delighted and terrified to see it in front of an audience.”

Annie Kershaw director said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to be collaborating with Jess and such a talented, dynamic cast and creative team to bring this brilliant play to life. I read this play and found it to be wild, transfixing and scarily relatable.”

Completing the creative team are, Georgia Wilmot (set and costume design), Catja Hamilton (lighting design), Josh Anio Grigg (sound design), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement and intimacy), Jacob Sparrow (casting director) and Production Solutions Group (production management).

Private View has been shortlisted for the international Yale Drama Series Prize, the ATG Playwright's Prize, and the Women's Prize for Playwriting.