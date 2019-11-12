PETER PAN Announced At Storyhouse, Chester

Storyhouse in Chester will stage a brand new version of Peter Pan this Christmas.

A new version by Olivier award winning playwright Gary Owen of JM Barrie's classic children's story will be directed by Martin Constantine and designed by April Dalton with musical direction by Harry Blake.

Performing in the company:

James Phoon as Peter Pan (the West End's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) Imogen Slaughter as Captain Hook and Mrs Darling (Timon of Athens RSC, Twelfth Night, Speer, Look Back in Anger, National Theatre) Carlie Enoch as Tinker Bell ( Blue Stockings Cockpit Theatre), Charlotte Gosling as Tiger Lily (Dracula, English Touring Consortium Company) Matthew Coulton as Smee (George's Marvellous Medicine (Leicester Curve), Neal Craig as Mr Darling (Peter Pan, Solace of The Road (Derby Theatre) making her professional debut Georgia Jackson as Wendy plus trainee actors George Bellamy as John Darling and Catrin Jones as Tootles.

Other creatives include Associate Director:a??Jennifer Fletcher, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Chris Bogg and musical direction by Wendy Ogilvie.





