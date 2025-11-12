PETER PAN, ARTHUR, And More Set for Polka Theatre 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Polka Theatre will present new work across its two performance spaces as part of its Spring/Summer 2026 season, alongside confirmed programming for the 2026–27 festive period. The slate was announced by Artistic Director Helen Matravers and Executive Director Lynette Shanbury.

The Y C Chan Theatre will open the season with ARTHUR, a co-production with The Egg, Theatre Royal Bath, running June 20 to August 9. Created by Bucket Club, written by Marietta Kirkbride, and directed by Nel Crouch, the production is recommended for ages 6–12.

In the Adventure Theatre, THE RAPPING PRINCESS will run May 16 to June 21. Adapted for the stage by Annabel Mutale Reed and Jack Trzcinski from the book by Hannah Lee and Allen Fatimaharan, the production follows Princess Shiloh as she moves through different musical styles to identify her own artistic strengths. It is recommended for ages 3–6.

Polka will also collaborate with Derby Theatre and Hiccup Theatre on TORTOISE AND THE HARE, running May 2–31, following earlier joint productions. The staging will offer integrated BSL, creative captions, and audio description for all performances.

Additional Spring/Summer programming will include Little Angel Theatre’s We’re Going On A Bear Hunt (March 25–April 12), Emma & PJ’s The Shivers (April 1–12), and Flock Theatre Makers’ There’s a Tiger in the Garden (July 7–August 9). Programming for babies and toddlers will include Laaaunch! (April 22–26), A Tale of Us (April 29–May 3), and Take Flight (July 1–5). The Big Dreams Early Years Theatre Festival will return September 18–20.

The Y C Chan Theatre will present PETER PAN from November 14, 2026, to January 24, 2027. Adapted for the stage with music by Conrad Murray and directed by Ria Parry and Murray, the production is recommended for ages 5–12.

In the Adventure Theatre, Polka will stage a winter production created by Little Bulb and originally developed with Bristol Old Vic. Running November 27, 2026, to January 17, 2027, the production will focus on Antarctic landscapes and wildlife through puppetry and physical theatre. It is recommended for ages 3–7.

ADDITIONAL 2026 PROGRAMMING

Previously announced 2026 titles include WHO LET THE GODS OUT in the Y C Chan Theatre from February 7 to March 22. The Adventure Theatre will present Hamlet (January 28–February 1), Ruby’s Worry (February 11–22), toooB (February 25–March 8), Kish Kush (March 13–15), and Cinderella Ice Cream Seller (March 18–29).

In a statement, Helen Matravers said, “Polka exists to empower children through inspiring, entertaining theatre. This season speaks to that without question. We are exploring ways in which young leadership is nurtured in Arthur, which will delve into what it takes to unite a nation, and The Rapping Princess joyfully and importantly inspires children to find their own, unique voice.”

She added, “It’s also a brilliant moment to celebrate Polka’s creative collaborations across the country, with our first ever co-pro with The Egg and Bucket Club in Arthur, and the building of our pioneering BSL lead work in partnership with Derby Theatre and Hiccup Theatre in Tortoise and The Hare. Polka’s commitment to filling our stages with epic storytelling, glorious music, diverse voices and rich representation for all children is showcased loudly and with pride in this new season.”

Polka Theatre will continue its creative learning programmes in 2026, offering classes, workshops, school engagement, and community-based activities.