PEPPA PIG'S BEST DAY EVER Will Embark on UK Tour

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, a brand new live show based on Entertainment One's (eOne) much loved animated TV series, will embark on an extensive 2019-2020 tour from 18 October 2019 - 8 November 2020, opening at the Dartford Orchard Theatre.

With the launch of Peppa Pig Live's 6th production, Peppa and friends will be jumping in muddy puddles across the UK and Ireland, as well as making a big splash in the West End for a strictly limited Christmas season. The London season runs from 29 November 2019 - 5 January 2020, at the Duke of York's Theatre.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Peppa Pig Live, and their hugely successful productions, which have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 8 consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

This new live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor eOne. The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Party, Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig's Big Splash and Peppa Pig's Surprise.

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it's going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles - there is something for all of the family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!





