PEPPA PIG LIVE Returns For A Limited Christmas Run At The Theatre Royal Haymarket

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever!, the latest live show based on the much loved animated TV series from eOne, Hasbro's independent entertainment studio, is pausing its UK and Ireland tour over the holiday season to hop on a sleigh into London's West End.

Celebrating its 10th season in the West End, the beloved live show will run at the prestigious Theatre Royal Haymarket from 2 December 2021 - 2 January 2022, for a limited 48 performances. The production's press performance will be on Friday 3 December at 1.30pm.

Given the enduring love for Peppa Pig with children across the globe and UK box office sales at an all-time high, the 2021-2022 West End run is on track to break all previous London season records.

Peppa Pig is excited for a special day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it's going to be her best day ever!

Get ready for a road-trip full of fun adventures. From castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles - there is something for the whole family and their friends to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more!

The live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro.

Over the past 13 years, Fierylight have created 6 hugely successful Peppa Pig Live productions, which have been enjoyed by over 2 million in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia.

The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson, and lyrics by Matt Lewis.

Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Party, Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig's Big Splash and Peppa Pig's Surprise.

Theatre Website: www.trh.co.uk

Box Office: 020 7930 8800

Website: www.peppapiglive.com