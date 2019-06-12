PAST PERFECT Returns to London

"Past Perfect," a one-act play by Award-winning New York playwright Philip Holt, is returning to London at the Etcetera Theatre, Camden Town, from Monday 1st July to Saturday 6th July and will be performed at the RADA Festival on Wednesday 3rd July at 4pm.

Past Perfect was a featured production at the 2018 New York New Works Theatre Festival and has been updated for its return to London. The play also won Philip Holt the 2017 Stockwell Playhouse One-Act Festival writers' bursary prize.

Directed by Fred Gray, Bethan Cullinane (Aurelia), Patricia Magno (Nell), and Robin Morrissey (Gary) make a long story short as they trace the challenges and humour of a star-crossed relationship that veers between past and present to a surprising conclusion.

Actor Patricia Magno from New York starred in Past Perfect last year at the New York New Works Theatre Festival and will be making her London debut in the production.

Tickets are available online at www.etceteratheatre.com and www.rada.ac.uk





