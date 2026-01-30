Open Door Will Host Star-Studded Improv Event For Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for Open Door's fundraising event: The Big Valentine's Comedy Shindig - Sliding Doors: A Comedy Night of Romantic ‘What Ifs…?' The vent will raise money for Open Door's programme of work.

This Valentine's weekend, Open Door invites audiences to swap roses for riotous laughter with a one-off evening of improvised comedy in aid of the charity's vital work supporting the next generation of television, film, and theatre talent.

Guest actors join forces with the UK's leading comedy improvisers for an unrepeatable night of storytelling, reinvention, and romantic chaos. Each actor will share a real-life dating story — one that went gloriously right or painfully wrong — before handing it over to the improvisers, who will reimagine the moment through a series of alternative “Sliding Doors” scenarios, exploring what might have happened instead.

Performers include Asim Chaudhry, Sian Gibson, Robert Gilbert, Naomi Petersen, Steen Rasko, Meera Syal and Alison Thea-Skot, with more guest actors to be announced.

Hosted by celebrated stand-up comedian Joe Lycett, this Valentine's special promises sharp wit, emotional near-misses, and plenty of cathartic laughter.

David Mumeni, Founder of Open Door, said; "Recent studies show that only 8% of the industry comes from working-class backgrounds. As the cost of living continues to rise, this already alarming figure risks getting even worse. While progress has been made, we cannot afford to go backwards.

When I founded Open Door 9 years ago, the aim was simple: to remove barriers and open the industry to talented people who would otherwise be locked out. Today, that mission is more vital than ever. With the Arts Council's withdrawal of crucial funding, organisations like ours are under increasing pressure at the very moment demand for our work is growing.

We know that Open Door works. We see its impact every day. But to widen our reach and support more people, we urgently need further investment.

This year, we were unable to operate in the North West—one of our longstanding hubs—meaning an entire pipeline of talent lost access to professional training and a clearer route into the industry. Funds raised through this gala will enable us to re-establish an acting hub in both the South East and North West, alongside launching a national backstage programme supporting those in production arts and technical theatre.

If we want a truly representative industry, this work must continue."

Joe Lycett added; “A recent study conducted by me found that 84% of comedy works best when it's put to good use. I'm very pleased to be hosting this fundraising event in support of Open Door, because helping talented people access the industry feels like a far better use of my time than complaining about parking fines or talking about my genitals.”

Open Door supports talented young people from low-income backgrounds, helping them secure places at the UK's leading drama schools and take their first steps into careers in theatre, film, and television. Open Door alumni continue to make waves across stage and screen, including:

Lucy Karczewski (Stereophonic WestEnd - Stage Debut Award winner; Evening Standard Award nominee)

Eva Morgan (The Gathering, Ch4 – RTS Award winner)

Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Ian Charleson Award winner)

Sheyi Cole (Atalanta, FX)

Dionne Brown (Queenie, Ch4)

Levi Brown (This Town, Ch4)

Whether you're hopelessly romantic, happily single, or still wondering “what if?”, Sliding Doors is the perfect Valentine's night out — especially for those who prefer laughter over roses.

Tickets are available from £10, with every penny raised going directly to Open Door. £75 VIP tickets include the best seats in the house and access to the post-show party.