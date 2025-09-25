Oldham Coliseum Theatre Produces Site-Specific Revival Of Jim Cartwright's A CHRISTMAS FAIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Embracing the period of its current £10m refurbishment, Oldham Coliseum Theatre will continue to make theatre beyond its doors and is producing a revival of Jim Cartwright’s festive play, A Christmas Fair in association with award-winning company Not Too Tame. The immersive, site-specific production will be staged in Oldham’s Chadderton Town Hall, directed by Jimmy Fairhurst (Artistic Director of Not Too Tame), who was nominated UK Theatre Award Best Director alongside Matthew Dunster for co-directing A Midsummer Night’s Dream with David Morrissey and Nadine Shah.

A Christmas Fair will run from 17 December – 2 January, and the cast of five includes John Henshaw (Early Doors), Samantha Robinson and Dickon Tyrrell, with further casting to be announced.

As part of Not Too Tame’s ambition to create professional debut opportunities for every production, Not Too Tame and Oldham Coliseum are hosting open auditions on Monday 6th October. They are looking for two performers who have some form of professional training or have already earned professional credits.

Jimmy Fairhurst adds: “We welcome and encourage performers from all backgrounds and abilities – especially those who are working-class or have protected characteristics. We're passionate about representing real people and telling stories with heart, humour and guts.” For more information, go to https://www.coliseum.org.uk/get-involved/

Martina Murphy, CEO of Oldham Coliseum Theatre, comments: “Christmas at the Coli has always been at the heart of our theatre, and we're pleased to be keeping that tradition alive. During this time of transformation as we prepare to return to our newly refurbished home next year, it has been fantastic to form a new partnership with Not Too Tame whose work resonates with our desire to interact more with our audiences. As we look ahead to a bright, exciting future, we continue to explore creative opportunities and find new ways of bringing theatre to the people of Oldham. Staging A Christmas Fair written by the inimitable Jim Cartwright in Chadderton Town Hall is the perfect setting to bring Jim’s characters to life in the most joyful and somewhat unruly manner.”

Director Jimmy Fairhurst (Artistic Director of Not Too Tame) says: “I’ve always believed theatre should be fearless, fun and rooted in the lives of everyday people. Being invited to be part of Oldham Coliseum’s history is a delight and working with Jim Cartwright – the Paul McCartney of theatre – is an honour. His plays told me as a young man that this industry could be for me. It’s my responsibility now to make sure that my work does the same for others. His words sing with humour, grit and humanity, and directing his work at Christmas feels incredibly special. This show is about resilience, celebration and togetherness – values that feel more vital than ever.”

Young love might be in the air, the vicar’s distracted, Veronica is rallying her troops to keep things on track, and the caretaker just wants to go home. Will romance blossom? Will secrets be revealed? Or will the Christmas fair go with a bang…?

First premièred in 2012, renowned playwright Jim Cartwright’s A Christmas Fair is a love letter to village life. It tells the hilarious and heart wrenching stories of five characters amidst the buzz, bustle and festive mayhem of setting up the annual fair in the days before Christmas.

Following their sell-out production of Twelfth Night with Les Dennis at Shakespeare North Playhouse which saw 38% new attendees to live theatre, A Christmas Fair will be in Not Too Tame’s signature style of energising, popular theatre. Not Too Tame celebrates regional identity and champions community, creating work to attract, entertain and engage new audiences and highlighting that theatre is for all, both as a form of entertainment and as a possible career path.