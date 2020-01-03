ON YOUR FEET Comes to the Marlowe

The show tells the true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom. It features iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You and 1-2-3.

Gloria Estefan has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 number one hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song Music of My Heart and has received numerous honours and awards over the course of her career. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand-new Latin crossover sound - fusing Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco. Combined, they have won 26 Grammy awards.

The Tony Award® nominated show ran on Broadway for two years, playing for more than 750 performances. It is currently on a two-year US tour, whilst the production in Holland played to sell out business and standing ovations for a season in 2017-18.

Direct from the West End, Philippa Stefani will play Gloria Estefan, George Ioannides will take on the role of Emilio Estefan, Madalena Alberto will be playing Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann will play Consuelo.

Philippa played Mimi in the recent national tour of Rent. She has also played Daniela in In The Heights at King's Cross Theatre. Other theatre credits include the original London casts of Wicked at the Apollo Victoria and I Can't Sing and Sister Act, both at the London Palladium. She has also appeared in High Society at the Old Vic and Ghost at the Piccadilly Theatre.

George has appeared in the West End productions of Annie and Mamma Mia! and was most recently seen as Eduardo Cortez in An Officer And A Gentleman at Curve, Leicester, and on national tour.

Madalena's West End credits include the title role in Evita at the Dominion Theatre and Grizabella in Cats at the London Palladium. She has also appeared as Fantine in the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Miserables and was most recently seen as Giulietta in Aspects of Love at the Southwark Playhouse.

Karen many credits include Golde in the national tour of Fiddler On The Roof opposite Paul Michael Glaser, Marley in Scrooge at Curve and Mother Superior in Sister Act also at Curve and on national tour. Her extensive work at the Watermill Theatre in Newbury includes Gladys in Copacabana, Viv in Spend Spend Spend and Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd, which transferred to both the New Ambassadors Theatre and Trafalgar Studios.

On Your Feet! is at The Marlowe Theatre from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 January, with various performance times. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.





