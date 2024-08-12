OFFICER SCOTT: Too Much Isn't Enough Makes UK Premiere at the Camden Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OFFICER SCOTT: Too Much Isn't Enough, an hour long clown show with original music, dancing, burlesque, puppetry, and more, will make its UK debut this August. Following two sold-out runs in New York and at the Atlanta Fringe, this performance will take the stage at the Kings Head Theater on August 23rd at 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and August 25th at 9:30 PM as part of the Camden Fringe Festival.

OFFICER SCOTT, written and performed by Sloan Brettholtz and directed by Bailey Nassetta, tells the story of a bumbling wannabe NYPD officer who can't quite make it into the force. Instead, Officer Scott devotes his life to hanging around the police station at the beck and call of his idol, the Police Chief. But when given the chance to take a trip to London to deliver a D.A.R.E. seminar to scare a gymnasium full of 4th graders off drugs, his life turns upside down. This show is a comedy full of heart that attempts to answer the question: why is life worth living?

OFFICER SCOTT combines humor, heart, and original music composed by TikTok sensation Rocky Paterra, known for his viral comedic sketches. The OFFICER SCOTT company is a group of LGBTQIA+ artists traveling to Camden from Brooklyn, New York. Brooklyn is home to an exciting, niche community of clown performers creating work that tows the line between comedy and theater, and uses audience participation to make sure no two shows are quite the same.

