Nowhere Girls Theatre Reveals Full Cast of THE GARDENING CLUB at New Wimbledon Theatre, Studio

Nowhere Girls Theatre has revealed the complete cast for its upcoming production of The Gardening Club, running at the New Wimbledon Theatre, Studio from September 18 to 27, 2025.

The cast features Emma Wallace as Phoebe, a fiery receptionist with dreams of becoming a front-page journalist; Olivia Quinn as Betty, a brave nurse and loyal friend; Hannah Greensmith as Sheila, a picture-perfect housewife with a seemingly flawless marriage; Emma Espada as Maggie, a free-spirited teen unafraid to embrace her sexuality; and Lola Garlick as Vicki, Maggie’s younger sister and an adventurous bookworm. Joining them are Richie Paisley as Miles, Isaac Moore as Luke, Harry Belton as Cliff, Jasmine Bates (ensemble/understudy), and Rebecca Roberts (ensemble/understudy).

Directed by Tara Noonan (Songs for a New World, Spring Awakening), the production features book, music, and lyrics by emerging musical theatre composers Carleigh McRitchie and Bella Wright.

Set in 1960s Georgia, The Gardening Club follows five women who, behind the façade of a local gardening society, secretly run an underground drug ring to distribute birth control pills—illegal at the time. With its electric pop-rock score and fearless storytelling, the show celebrates rebellion, sisterhood, and self-discovery while inviting audiences to reflect on how far we’ve truly come.

Presented by Nowhere Girls Theatre in association with Belinda Matthews and supported by ATG Productions as part of their Premiere Season, The Gardening Club continues the company’s mission to create theatre at the intersection of art and advocacy.

Tickets: September 18–27, 2025 at the New Wimbledon Theatre, Studio, 93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG. Visit ATGTickets.com for more information.