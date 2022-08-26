Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Announces Eclectic Line Up This Autumn Featuring Folk, Psychics & More

Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre has announced an eclectic line up this Autumn and looks ahead to some exciting work that includes Folk, Psychics and Shakespeare!

Set in the heart of inner-city Nottingham, The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a versatile creative space for performing arts, creating a platform for all generations to explore the Arts, to inspire, captivate, engage and enrich the world through the power of performance and creative education.

This September the venue is excited to announce its programme of comedy, music, and special guests, ensuring that that there is something for everyone on offer at Squire PAC.

Anita Bush, Centre Manager of The Squire Performing Arts Space, said: "Our Autumn season sees us building on and developing our programming, and we are looking forward to welcoming some exiting performances and great artists to the venue. We pride ourselves on being a venue that offers artistic experiences to a range of audiences and not just your traditional cultural offers. For those Shakespeare lovers, we are delighted to welcome Impromptu Shakespeare who have been delighting audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe and who have appeared on BBC Shakespeare Live."

Impromptu Shakespeare



With story and verse improvised in the moment, enjoy a riotous new Shakespeare play every time performed by Impromptu Shakespeare's whip smart cast. Packed with priceless wit, lyrical smarts, romance, and a dash of double-crossing, this leading ensemble do the Bard proud with a brand new one-act hit every time, inspired by audience suggestions. 11th November 2022

To find out more about The Squire Performing Arts Centre and its programme of work, please visit www.squirepac.co.uk

The Squire Performing Arts Centre is a modern small-scale theatre in the heart of Nottingham city centre - a welcoming home to theatre, dance, music, comedy and much more. We are a unique venue with two distinct performance spaces - our Main House seating 260, and our intimate Weston Studio seating 74.

Since opening to the public in 2017, the centre has attracted a number of well-established local and national companies including Derby Theatre, New Perspectives Theatre Company, Dance4 and Feet off the Ground as well as being host to comedian Scott Bennett and art historian and presenter Andrew Graham Dixon.

Based at Nottingham Girls' High School the centre is named in honour of a former student Dame Rosemary Anne Squire, DBE, to reflect her support of the project, her association with the school and prominent position in British theatre.

Creative learning is at the heart of Squire Performing Arts Centre. As well as creating a broad events programme, they are committed to providing arts and performance education giving the opportunity to develop potential and boost engagement with the arts.