Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY Swings Into Theatres Across The UK in 2023

Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby is returning to theatres across the UK in Spring 2023. The ballet will open at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday 8 March before touring to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre and London's Sadler's Wells.

Northern Ballet, who have recently come under the new leadership of former Royal Ballet Principal Federico Bonelli, will bring the glitz and glamour of the roaring twenties to life as they reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's infamous novel on stage. The Great Gatsby premiered in 2013 and has since enjoyed four successful UK tours, becoming one of the Company's most Popular Productions.

Set in New York's Long Island during the 1920's, The Great Gatsby tells the tale of Jay Gatsby a mysterious millionaire with a secret past and a penchant for lavish parties. As the sparkling façade of Gatsby's world begins to slip, the loneliness, obsession and tragedy that lie beneath are revealed.

The Great Gatsby is choreographed by Northern Ballet's former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE and earned him a nomination for Best Classical Choreography in the 2014 National Dance Awards.

The production features lavish sets by Jérôme Kaplan and dazzling Chanel inspired costumes designed by Nixon. Sir Richard Rodney Bennett's CBE's unforgettable score completes the backdrop, played live by the Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer David Nixon CBE said:

'Like many, I fell in love with Fitzgerald's timeless novel at a young age and it continues to capture my imagination to this day.

The glamour of the 1920's lends itself beautifully to the stage with stunning costumes and sets and the music by the late Sir Rodney Richard Bennett CBE transports the audience to an elusive time of lavish parties and prohibition and jazz.

I'm thrilled that Federico has chosen to bring this beloved production back to theatres next Spring and I hope that audiences will continue to be delighted and entertained by the glitz and glamour of Fitzgerald's captivating 20s once again. '

Tickets to The Great Gatsby will go on sale soon. Please visit northernballet.com/gatsby for more information. To find out more about Northern Ballet's other touring productions including Autumn 2022's The Little Mermaid and The Nutcracker visit northernballet.com/whatson.