Nicole Joseph Appointed New Associate Producer At Bradford's Freedom Studios

Freedom Studios has announced that Nicole Joseph has been appointed as the new Associate Producer for the award-winning Bradford theatre company.

Bradford born Nicole Joseph's recent credits include Assistant Producer at Slung Low, on several projects including their Leeds People's Theatre short film, The Good Book (2020); Assistant Director on Oliver Twist (Leeds Playhouse, 2020) and was Writer-Director of an extract of her play, Ghosts of Spirits, at Furnace Scratch (Leeds Playhouse, 2020). Ghosts of Spirits was shortlisted by Royal Court and Sphinx Theatre and her blog was commissioned by Unlimited (2020). Nicole is a Support Facilitator at Leeds Playhouse Youth Theatre and currently lives in Leeds.

Nicole Joseph said

"I am thrilled to be joining Freedom Studios, a company I have admired and who celebrate and amplify Bradford's stories, culture, artists and young artists in the making. There will be so much to learn from Freedom Studios' brilliant team and leadership, and I am excited to get stuck in and nurture their creative output. I am keen to grow and learn with this team and invest creatively in my hometown, Bradford. Bradford's vibrant, multi-cultural and warm community is something to celebrate and helping represent that is incredibly important to me."

Freedom Studio's co-Artistic Directors Alex Chisholm and Aisha Khan said:

"At the tail end of a particularly challenging year, we are more than usually delighted to announce the good news that we are welcoming Nicole Joseph as our new Associate Producer. Nicole is an emerging theatre maker and producer, and this new role will support the varied work of the company and develop her own skills and experience. Nicole impressed all of us with her vision and passion for arts in Bradford and we cannot wait to work together to make great things happen with artists, young people, and communities here."

Nicole will join the team at Freedom Studios on Monday 7 December.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You