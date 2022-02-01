Niamh Dowling Appointed as New Principal of RADA

Today RADA's Council announces that Niamh Dowling will become the new Principal of RADA.

Niamh Dowling is currently Head of Postgraduate School of Performance, Design and Technical Arts at Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in London, prior to which she was Head of School of Theatre at Manchester Metropolitan University. Her extensive career as a teacher has been international, including partnerships with arthaus.berlin, National Theater Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Centre in Connecticut, with Song of the Goat in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as extensive work with the British Council. Following her training in Wales, London, Paris and New York, she has, over many years, developed a unique approach to working with a range of performers, technicians, designers, directors, writers and managers for which she has been selected as one of the practitioners on the online Routledge Performance Archive.

Niamh Dowling said: "I am so delighted to be joining RADA as Principal. RADA's reputation as a world leader in the field of actor, technical, design and performer training is outstanding. It has been a difficult couple of years for the sector and the industry and we are all learning at such a fast pace. With talented students and alumni, and experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated staff, RADA is perfectly positioned for conversations and collaborations in the UK and internationally about training that is relevant and representative of 21st-century Britain and beyond. I am looking forward to those conversations and leading RADA as this next phase unfolds."

Marcus Ryder, Chair of RADA Council, said: "This is an important moment in RADA's history, and arguably a seminal moment for conservatoires in the UK. Niamh Dowling was appointed following a long and rigorous selection process by RADA Council involving staff and the student body. I am confident that Niamh is a brilliant appointment to meet the current challenges and help shape the future of the teaching of the dramatic arts at RADA, nationally and internationally. I look forward to working with Niamh and giving her the support she needs to ensure RADA strengthens its position as a world leading drama school producing the best technical and acting talent."