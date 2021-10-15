New York Cabaret Star Tori Scott Returns to the UK With WELCOME TO THE AFTER PARTY!

Following the success of Pickled! in 2019, Tori Scott returns to the UK with her brand new show Welcome to the After Party! Produced by Robin Rayner & James Quaife for New Frame Productions, the show will tour to London, Guildford, Cambridge and Tunbridge Wells this Autumn with Musical Director Ben Papworth. More dates are set to be announced for 2022.

She may have taken up meditation, perfected her zoom skills and cracked the ultimate banana-bread recipe during lockdown, but Tori still refuses to learn from her mistakes, so not that much has changed. This Garland for the Grindr era is infamous for celebrating poor life choices and an unconditional love of vodka, whilst blowing you away with her powerhouse vocals. She is "a force to be reckoned with" (Broadway World), desperate to leave the pandemic behind and enjoy some wild nights out in the UK. With music by Elton John, Beyoncé, ABBA, Celine Dion, Mika, Keane and many more...

The show will be an audacious musical journey of slurred autobiographical stories and songs Tori 'stole' from other people. Featuring a triple shot of pop classics & a dash of musical theatre, you're in for "an absolute thrill" (Huffington Post).

Robin Rayner and James Quaife of New Frame Productions today said: "We are so excited to bring Tori back to the UK to share her incredible vocals and hilarious stories with new audiences. When it comes to live cabaret, you can't get more joyous than Tori Scott. It's the tonic we all need right now."

Tori Scott is originally from Texas and has performed her sell-out shows in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington DC, London, Cardiff, Brighton, Newcastle, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on cruise ships throughout the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe. Tori has previously opened shows for RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio, Cheyenne Jackson and YouTube sensation Randy Rainbow.

Ben Papworth is Musical Director for Divina De Campo, Steph Parry and Velma Celli amongst others. Credits include: Pirate Queen Music Assistant (The London Coliseum); Aladdin (Daryl Back, White Rock Theatre Hastings); Tori Scott is Pickled (UK Tour); Little Women (Italia Conti); Singeasy (Piano Works West End); Stages Fest MT Cruise (Royal Caribbean); Piramania! (Edinburgh Fringe 2019); Misfit Warrior (Edinburgh Fringe 2019) and Bad Girls (Upstairs At The Gatehouse).

Tour Dates:

Guildford: Mill Studio at Yvonne Arnaud Theatre - Thursday 21 October at 7.45pm

London: Crazy Coqs - Wednesday 27 & Friday 29 October at 9.15pm

Cambridge: Town & Gown Pub Theatre - Thursday 28 October at 8pm

Tunbridge Wells: Trinity Theatre - Sunday 7 November at 7pm

Run Time: 75 Minutes

Ticket Prices: £12 - £20

Please note this production contains adult themes.

For more information about New Frame Productions (Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen, The Diary of a CEO Live!, Legends of Lockdown, West End Acoustic) please visit www.newframeproductions.com