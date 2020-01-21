New Voices Theatre Announces CIRQUE VIOLA For One Night Only At Jacksons Lane

Following a sold-out première at the Scottish Mental Health Arts & Film Festival New Voices Theatre today announce Cirque: Viola, adapted and directed by Charlotte McKechnie and starring Adam Wright. The production will be showing at Jacksons Lane for one night only on Saturday 15 February.

Viola is a reimagining of Twelfth Night, weaving Shakespeare's original text with aerial performance, floor acrobatics and a live improvised soundtrack to illuminate the inner questions and turmoil of Shakespeare's most vibrant heroine. Viola is performed as a solo show, told purely from her point of view.

Director Charlotte McKechnie today said "Bringing Viola to the capital is a hugely exciting chapter for the project. The Viola/Cesario story touches upon universal questions and fears: 'Who Am I? How do I engage with the world around me? Will people accept me?' It is incredibly gratifying to share this show and the struggles it seeks to humanise with the breadth of people found in London audiences. Whether someone is a Shakespeare or circus fan - or new to both! - the interweaving artistic elements mean there is something in Viola for everyone to enjoy."

Box Office: 020 8341 4421

www.jacksonslane.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You