New Vic Theatre's Summer Season Announced

The New Vic Theatre in Staffordshire will put shows for family audiences back centre stage from June, as their home-produced summer season welcomes audiences for an evocative version of a classic tale. The theatre-in-the-round is also looking forward to welcoming audiences to a first for the New Vic - a piece of digital theatre designed specifically to be enjoyed in its in-the-round auditorium.

Coppelia: A Mystery

An inventive promenade performance for families, taking audiences on an intimate journey from outdoors to indoors and back again, to discover the curious secrets of Doctor Coppelius' toyshop, the New Vic will celebrate their home-produced work with this special production designed to bring family audiences together at the theatre.

Hoard: Rediscovered

A reimagining of pieces from the theatre's 2015 Staffordshire Hoard Festival, developed in conjunction with the National Theatre Studio, Hoard: Rediscovered is a specially-produced piece of digital theatre that brings to life the story of the discovery of the biggest hoard of Anglo-Saxon treasure in history.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: "Hoard: Rediscovered and Coppelia were both made during challenging times last year, and just as we were about to welcome audiences the theatre had to close to the public so that we could play our role in fighting the pandemic. So it feels quite emotional to be reviving these cherished pieces of work right now. They're unique experiences, tailored very precisely for this place and time and people, and we hope that audiences will be able to feel the love and care - and gratitude - that's gone into making them.

"Everything this year is a bit different, however we're still determined to provide extraordinary and memorable pieces of theatre, with ferocious energy and optimism, while also offering our audiences a chance to explore something new."

Offering family audiences an opportunity to spend some time together back at the theatre, Coppelia - A Mystery will take place from Friday 16 July to Saturday 7 August. A mesmerising 'promenade' adventure set both inside, and in the grounds outside the theatre, this is a story full of love and mischief; a journey into the toyshop of the mysterious Doctor Coppelius - a toyshop with a curious secret that one girl is determined to discover... The production will star Corinna Brown, soon to be seen in the Netflix adaptation of the young adult novel, Heartstopper.

Giving audiences the festival-style experience hoped for last year, Hoard: Rediscovered will be screened on-site from Thursday 10 June to Saturday 19 June. The digital screening will feature New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins' documentary-drama Unearthed and a selection of mini plays directed by Gemma Fairlie. A rare opportunity to delve into the intriguing story of the Staffordshire Hoard, audiences are invited to curate their own experience, with the ability to watch all of the plays or choose which elements of the programme they wish to see, popping in and out of the auditorium whilst enjoying a meal or drink from the bar.

Tickets for the New Vic's upcoming season go on sale on Thursday 29 April at 12.00pm. To book, and for more information about what's coming up at the theatre, visit newvictheatre.org.uk or call Box Office on 01782 717962.