New Theatre Writing Podcast, THE LOCKDOWN PLAYS, is Released Today

Today the first episode of The Lockdown Plays, Cordelia Lynn Fragments, is released on podcast provider platform Acast.

Created by Tom Mothersdale, Wilf Scolding and Anoushka Warden the weekly podcast, which is recorded remotely, will feature new short audio plays written by some really good writers and performed by some really good actors.

Playwrights in season one include Robert Alan Evans, Luke Barnes, Caryl Churchill, Clint Dyer, Inua Ellams, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Rachel De-lahay, Cordelia Lynn, Athena Stephens and Simon Stephens.

A new episode will be released every Tuesday at 11am for the next ten weeks.

For episode one Patsy Ferran and Sule Rimi are reading Fragments. In episode two, released 11am Tuesday 21 April 2020, Kate O'Flynn and Shane Zaza are reading Simon Stephen's The Gap. Other actors confirmed include Fiona Button, Clint Dyer, Paul Hilton, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Anjili Mohindra and Lydia Wilson. Further casting to be announced.

Any proceeds raised will go to homeless charity St Mungo's to help support their crucial work of providing care to vulnerable people ww.justgiving.com/fundraising/thelockdownplays.

Commenting on the project Tom Mothersdale said;

"When the virus hit, the industry slammed shut. Overnight film and television shutdown, theatres closed, radio projects were cancelled. Actors, directors, ushers, writers, crew, stage management effectively became unemployed with no income whatsoever and no idea of when the next job was going to come. It's the biggest crisis we've seen. But there are vulnerable people out there who need our help and support more than ever. The homeless can't self-isolate in the same way as most of us. People who are homeless are hit especially hard by the coronavirus outbreak. You can't protect yourself from a virus when you're living on the street. Rough sleepers need support as a matter of urgency. As do the homeless services who support them. A huge thank you to all the writers and actors who have donated their time for The Lockdown Plays meaning all funds raised will go straight to St Mungo's."

To listen to Episode 1 Cordelia Lynn Fragments see shows.acast.com/thelockdownplays/.

The Lockdown Plays is hosted by Tom Mothersdale and Wilf Scolding, produced by Anoushka Warden with technical support from Ed Scolding.





