New Perspectives Launches Postcard Drama Series FAIR PLAY

New Perspectives rekindle their highly popular postcard drama series with Fair Play, a new six-part mystery based on Nottingham's famous Goose Fair. Created for 5-11-year-olds, and perfect for all the family to enjoy, the six postcards will land on the doormat over the course of a few weeks. Each gives recipients a special code to crack and a mystery letter to help them determine the writer of the cards. They will also receive a QR code linking to an activity sheet each suggesting a range of creative challenges to try - perfect for the Easter holidays.

Fair Play follows New Perspectives' through the letterbox of previous dramas Love From Cleethorpes and Dare to Look Down! This new interactive series features six original designs by graphic artist Ruth Disney who has taken inspiration from iconic rides at one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe. Through a series of six cards, received a week apart, super sleuth recipients will set about working out who the cards are written by and make their own creative responses.

Available to book to be mailed to addresses in the UK and overseas, schools are encouraged to take part through a special package (priced from Â£125) which includes postcards for learners and a teacher PowerPoint pack to support the exploration of the cards and activities in the classroom. Or to gift the postcards to an unknown lucky recipient, New Perspectives are offering a Â£10 ticket to donate to a disadvantaged child.

Writer and Participation Director Jayne Williams said, "It's a real treat conjuring characters inspired by a famous fairground, creating mysterious scenarios, with secret codes for children to crack".

Artistic Director Angharad Jones continued, "We hope, through this series, as well as the simple joy of receiving a series of beautifully illustrated postcards through the letterbox, that we can give space for children to their develop creative expression both at home and in the classroom by becoming detectives. The cards are stacked with ideas that develop their creativity in a fun and unique way including writing and drawing."

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with nearly 50 years' experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. In 2021, Angharad Jones was appointed as their new Artistic Director, taking over from Jack McNamara. Their series PlacePrints, ranked the UK's 25th most popular fiction podcast (2020) is currently available. Other recent productions have included the internationally successful postcard drama Love From Cleethorpes which reached over 2,400 letterboxes, The Festival of Small Things, two days of engaging performances in Parks, schools, market places and pavements across Nottingham and the release of the Audiobook Voice of The Fire by Alan Moore, marking the 25th anniversary of the Northampton-set book.

Booking until March 20, mailed from April 2nd 2022.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/newperspectives/t-yopnep

Please note this is NOT a live performance.

The postcards will be mailed weekly from 2 April 2022. UK addresses will receive all six postcards over a six week period. Postcards mailed to overseas addresses may take longer. Booking closes March 20.