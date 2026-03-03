Woolwich Works to Debut BIG BILL'S COMEDY NIGHT, a New Stand-Up Series

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Woolwich Works is putting bold new comedy centre stage with the launch of Big Bill's Comedy Night, a new monthly stand-up series dedicated to emerging talent and boundary-pushing humour.

Hosted by London-based comedian Bilal Rashid, the night offers a raw, high-energy alternative to larger touring comedy showcases, creating space for risk-taking, sharp writing and up-close crowd interaction in the intimate Beanfeast space.

Bilal has built a reputation on the UK circuit for unapologetically dark, fiercely satirical comedy delivered with rapid-fire precision. A multiple Gong Show winner nationwide, including Beat the Gong, and finalist in the 2024 Beat the Frog World Series at Manchester's Frog & Bucket, he has quickly become regarded as a “comedian's comedian” - fearless, subversive and consistently hilarious.

His sold-out debut solo run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting rising voices in British stand-up.

Each month, Bilal curates a hand-picked line-up of special guests alongside an acclaimed headline act. Previous and upcoming performers boast credits across flagship television shows including Live at The Apollo, QI and Mock the Week, alongside some of the most exciting new names currently breaking through on the circuit.

MARCH LINE-UP ANNOUNCED

The Friday 20 March edition will be headlined by Junior Booker, the charismatic South London comic who has been tearing up stages nationwide for the past three years. A regular at Top Secret Comedy Club and Backyard Comedy, Booker also hosts his own successful comedy nights across the capital.

He is joined by:

Helen K – the Russian-born, London-based stand-up known for razor-sharp roast battles and fearless takes on identity and politics, blending menace, mischief and heart in equal measure.

Olly Miller – Shortlisted for the BBC New Act of the Year 2024 and a fast-rising name on the circuit, with finalist and runner-up spots across multiple national new act competitions.

Rob Moriarty – Irish comic and Berlin New Stand Up Award winner, who has performed across Ireland, Europe and the UK and won the coveted King Gong at The Comedy Store. He reached the finals of Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year 2024 and the semi-finals of British Comedian of the Year 2025.

Following a packed debut in February 2026 and the upcoming March show, the series builds momentum with further dates on Friday 17 April and Friday 22 May, as Big Bill's Comedy Night continues to champion the next generation of UK comedy talent every month in South East London.

Comedy fans can also take advantage of a special three shows for £30 offer across March, April and May, automatically applied at checkout when all three dates are booked.

Nick Williams, Director of Woolwich Works, commented:

“Big Bill's Comedy Night is about providing a platform for bold voices and creating a space where new talent can truly stretch themselves. Comedy thrives in intimate rooms with engaged audiences, and we're excited to give South East London a regular night that champions emerging comedians alongside established names.”