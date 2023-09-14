New Musical LOVE BIRDS Gets Workshop and Industry Showcase

A showcase performance has been set for new family musical Love Birds by Robert J. Sherman. Directed by Ian Talbot, the cast includes Tanisha-Mae Brown, Anna-Jane Casey, Matthew Croke, Jessica Daley, Momar Diagne, Tom Edden, Bessy Ewa, Hadley Fraser, Eugene McCoy, Jacob McIntosh, Jack Ofrecio, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

Love Birds will receive its showcase performances on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 September 2023.

An original musical with book, music & lyrics by Robert J. Sherman, this fantastical story takes place during the 'Age of Vaudeville' and centres around a quartet of penguins and a trio of parrots who sing and dance in a one-of-a-kind, all-avian revue. When the show's temperamental star, an Italian, opera-singing macaw (Baalthazar) succumbs to an addiction to 'Crunchy Crackers', it threatens to close down the show forever.

Writer Robert J Sherman said: “Love Birds celebrates passion and love. It says that life is fleeting and that love is rare. If you're lucky enough in this life to find love—Fly to it! Love Birds is about finding forgiveness and acceptance and the joy that enters our lives when we do. The birds in our show are a metaphor for performers. They exude majesty and grace and colour. But like birds, performers are fragile creatures requiring protection from the cruder aspects of this world.”

Julian Bird from Green Room Ents said: “It is a joy for us to work on this uplifting and exciting new musical for all the family, working alongside a wonderful creative team bringing Robert J Sherman's magical world to life. This is the start of what we hope will be a long journey for this show around the world.“



Book, Music & Lyrics | Robert J. Sherman

Director | Ian Talbot

Musical Arrangements | Paul Herbert

Musical Director | George Dyer

Choreographer | Ashley Nottingham

Designer | Gabriella Slade

Casting | Jill Green Casting

Producer | MusicWorld (UK) Ltd

Executive Producer | Julian Bird for Green Room Ents, Ltd