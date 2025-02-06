New Musical BLISS Will Hold Workshop Performances in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A public workshop presentation will be held for the brand-new musical, BLISS, from Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025, at the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells. A strictly limited number of tickets are now available to buy, all priced at £10.50, allowing audiences a chance to experience this new musical in its development.

The workshop cast stars Kayna Montecillo (Starlight Express) as Piper, Dujonna Gift (Two Strangers [Carry A Cake Across New York], Hamilton) as Faye, Alexandra Emmerson-Kirby (Hairspray) as Carmella, Mia Harrison (An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical) as Holly, Sam Tutty (Olivier Award winner – Dear Evan Hansen, Two Strangers [Carry A Cake Across New York]) as Prince Devin, Maddison Tyson (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Hamilton) as Toby, Cameron Johnson (Guys and Dolls, Billy Elliot, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The King and Josefina Gabrielle (triple Olivier Award nominee – Oklahoma!, Sweet Charity and Merrily We Roll Along) as Taffeta. Further casting to be announced.

The company also includes Alicia Belgarde, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Milan Cacacie, Maya De Faria, Millie Gubby, Ella Valentine, Sam Holden, Nathan Rigg and Toyan Thomas-Browne.

Blissfully, blindly unaware of the outside world, four sisters dream of a life beyond the castle walls. But breaking out of their tower brings a wake-up call more shocking than any kiss from a prince.

Where ‘perfect' princesses and a pushy fairy godfather reign supreme, Piper, Faye, Carmella and Holly must decide what they're truly willing to give up in order to ‘fit in'.

Featuring an electrifying new pop rock score, BLISS is a hilarious and heartwarming original musical for all ages proving that staying true to who you really are – and living happily ever after – is more complicated than it seems.

Showcasing elements of the staging as well as choreography, alongside a full band, this is a new kind of workshop, for a new kind of musical.

BLISS has book, music and lyrics by Emma Lively and Tyler Beattie. The workshop presentations are directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Joshua Prince, set design by Emmy Award winner Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Olivier Award nominee Howard Hudson, sound design by two time Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg, video design by Nina Dunn, musical supervision by Kenny Seymour, music direction by Paul Herbert and casting by Heather Basten CDG.

Comments