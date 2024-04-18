New Exhibition Inspired By SIX The Musical Comes to the Lowry

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lowry has announced Queens, the major new exhibition inspired by SIX the Musical.

Queens: The Exhibition will run in the Galleries of the Salford arts venue from Saturday 20th July to Sunday 3rd November 2024.

The free exhibition – curated by The Lowry – is the first of its kind and is produced with the support of SIX and its creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

Queens will ask the question ‘What kind of Queen are you?' and will start with a celebration of the hit musical, including for the first time in this country a display of all six iconic costumes from the show, alongside Toby and Lucy's original notes, ideas, scribbles and Instagram photos of the first rehearsals. Also on display will be costume and set designs, scripts, behind-the-scenes films and fan art.

In SIX each of the Tudor Queens are turned into a pop star on stage, and in the exhibition their history as well as their contemporary music influences – from Adele to Beyoncé – will blend together, with lots of opportunities for visitors to sing, dance, play games and quizzes and even take suitably regal selfies.

The exhibition will also celebrate the Queens of every description that we pass in the street, those we work with, play with, we share our lives with and will feature new commissions from artists and photographers, including Manchester Instagram legend, The Mancorialist.

There will also be venue-wide free learning and engagement activities based around the Queens theme for the duration of the exhibition's run, including arts & crafts, silent discos and dance workshops. For full details of what's on offer during Queens, including live music performances and Queens-themed food and drink offerings please check the website.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the creators of SIX, said: “﻿We are so, so excited that this SIX-inspired exhibition is being curated by The Lowry! It has been such a wonderful home for our show for so many years, and it's just so cool that it will be inviting the Queendom to engage with it, its history, and theatre in a different way. We can't wait for everyone to come along and experience the magic the team have been cooking up - we hope it'll be super inspiring!”

Michael Simpson, The Lowry's Director of Visual Arts, said: “SIX first came to The Lowry at Christmas 2018, at the end of the show's first ever UK tour, and the production has returned regularly ever since, with sold-out audiences every time. With Queens we want to celebrate not only SIX and its huge personality and sense of fun, but also its glorious inclusivity, attitude and creativity. We know it's going to be an exhibition like no other and is for everyone who loves SIX, but also for everyone who likes to have a good time.”

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon.

The exhibition's run coincides with a visit by SIX to The Lowry's Lyric Theatre from Tuesday 13th August to Sunday 1st September – tickets on sale now.

Entry to Queens: The Exhibition is free but timeslots are required, which can be booked in advance on The Lowry website from today, Thursday 18th April 2024. They may also be available on arrival at The Lowry – however these will be subject to demand on the day and availability may vary so booking in advance is recommended to ensure entry.

The Lowry's Galleries are open Tuesday to Friday 11am-5pm and Saturday & Sunday 10am-5pm. The Lowry is closed on Mondays.

During the run of SIX, the Galleries will be open from 5pm-7.30pm on selected dates – check website for details.

The Lowry is a charity and while entry to The Galleries is free, donations are gratefully received and can be made online when booking a timeslot or in the venue.