New Diorama & Incoming Festival Present WORK_FROM_HOME A New Online Theatrical Experience

New Diorama Theatre and Incoming Festival present work_from_home an entirely online theatrical experience·

work_from_home is an interactive play performed entirely by participants on a Zoom call, about when things stop working. It is an entirely new, digital, interactive adaptation of Nathan Ellis' play work.txt, which was nominated for an Innovation Award at VAULT Festival 2020 and would have formed part of Incoming Festival 2020.

You will log on, you will do nothing, you will contribute, you will be essential.

www.newdiorama.com/whats-on/workfromhome, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th June, and 1st & 3rd July 2020, 7pm, Your house

