New Dates Announced For BROKEN WINGS and ZORRO THE MUSICAL At Charing Cross Theatre

Aria Entertainment today announces new dates for the musical adaptation of Kahlil Gibran's Broken Wings by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan; and for the newly re-imagined version of Zorro The Musical by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, featuring music by The Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, with lyrics by Clark.

First to open at Charing Cross Theatre is Broken Wings which will now open on Tuesday 15 February, with previews from 11 February, and run until 26 March - the previously announced cast remains the same. Following this, Zorro The Musical will open on Tuesday 12 April, with previews from 2 April, and run until 28 May.

Box Office: www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk / 08444 930 650