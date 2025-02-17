New Children's Musical HUNDRED FEET TALL Comes to The Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Vic has announced Hundred Feet Tall, a new 30-minute musical play for children that will tour London libraries over the Easter holidays with tickets available for free.

Adapted from the children's book Hundred Feet Tall written by Benjamin Scheuer and illustrated by Jemima Williams, the musical play has a book by Melis Aker with music and lyrics by Benjamin Scheuer. It has been co-directed by Katy Rudd, who is a former Old Vic Baylis Director, and Oscar Toeman, the current Old Vic Baylis Director.

When Seedar-the-Seed falls on Bekko Bunny's head, the two form an unlikely friendship, and together navigate the downs and ups of growing up. Designed for 4–7-year-olds, Hundred Feet Tall explores how you're never too small to make a big difference.

Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: ‘Benjamin Scheuer is the most wonderful songwriter. When I attended one of his gigs years ago and heard him sing a delightful song he'd written to accompany the children's book Hundred Feet Tall, I immediately asked him to write a stage adaptation. Creating performed stories for young people is one of the most important things we could ever do, and I'm really proud that The Old Vic has been a part of the development and delivery of this gorgeous piece.'

Benjamin Scheuer said: ‘How exciting to team up with The Old Vic and bring this musical adaptation of Jemima Williams' and my picture book Hundred Feet Tall to audiences young and old. It's a tale of community, and the magic brought forth when we care for those around us. Join Bekko Bunny and his friends, as they learn you're never too small to make a big difference.'

The cast includes Helen Chong as Baby Bunny / Emel the Elephant, Joshua Price as Bekko Bunny, Ashley Sean-Cook as Daddy Bunny / Finny the Fox, Maggie Service as Mummy Bunny / Gemma Giraffe, Felicity Sparks as Seedar / Musical Director and Ed Tunningley as Lionel the Lion.

Co-directed by Katy Rudd and Oscar Toeman, the Design is by Sam Wyer and the Associate Designer is George Alexander.

The show will tour from 7–17 April during the Easter school holidays to libraries across London, including in Camden, Hackney, Islington, Lambeth, Newham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Westminster. Tickets are free and will be available to book through each library.

The show will also be performed for children and their families at Great Ormond Street Hospital and Evelina London's Children's Hospital.

