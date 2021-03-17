New British Musical AFTER YOU Announce Original Studio Recording Release

Broadway Records announced today the release of the original studio recording of AFTER YOU, the new musical by Alex Parker and Katie Lam.

Starring Alexia Khadime (West End: The Prince Of Egypt, Les Miserables, Wicked, The Book of Mormon) and Bradley Jaden (West End: Les Miserables, Wicked, Shrek), AFTER YOU is about the lives we choose, the paths we don't take, and the things we sometimes need to keep for ourselves.

The album will be released on Friday, March 26th and will be available on BroadwayRecords.com and wherever digital music is sold. AFTER YOU (Original Studio Recording) is now available for pre-order on iTunes with an instant download of the title track with purchase.

AFTER YOU made its official West End debut in October 2020 at the London Coliseum for Stream Theatre's Tonight at the London Coliseum, where the production and score received rave reviews. BroadwayWorld said "Alex Parker's score feels very lush, romantic and sweeping, and Lam's book and lyrics give us the humorous, contemporary edge - jokes around British turn of phrase and endearing charm about how these two people speak, think and express themselves to each other shine through!"

Inspired by the great romances of the golden age of Hollywood, AFTER YOU follows two people setting sail for New York in an ocean liner from the English coast. He's looking for fun and adventure, and she's just trying to keep her head down, when a chance encounter gives rise to an unlikely companionship. They fill each others' days as they speed across the Atlantic - but what awaits them on the other side of the crossing?

AFTER YOU Track Listing

Better First Drink Easy Constellations Touch Me Easy (Reprise) The Voice Inside My Head See The World After You

Alex Parker (music) and Katie Lam (book and lyrics) are an award-winning British musical theatre writing team. Best friends since they were eight years old, Katie and Alex have written six musicals, which have been performed at venues including The London Coliseum, The Other Palace and Cadogan Hall. Katie and Alex were recipients of the inaugural UK Emerging Writers Award from the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT), and Artists in Residence in Aldeburgh courtesy of the Britten Pears Foundation and Wild Plum Arts in 2019. They were commissioned to write the opening number for the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2015, 2016 and 2020, and a main show for the 2020 NYMT summer season (deferred to 2021). Alex read Music at the University of Birmingham; he is a Musical Director, Conductor and Producer, including for Mame (Hope Mill Theatre), The Color Purple (Curve) and A Little Night Music (Palace Theatre). Katie read Classics at Trinity College, Cambridge; she has worked in government and finance, most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff at 10 Downing Street and previously as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs.