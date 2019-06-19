New Book Will Give a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Liam Scarlett's New Production of SWAN LAKE For The Royal Ballet

Liam Scarlett's new production of Swan Lake for The Royal Ballet opened in May 2018, to great critical and audience acclaim. The production also received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Dance, recognising John MacFarlane's exceptional set and costume designs. Ahead of the first revival of this production in March 2020, Oberon Books and The Royal Ballet present an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Swan Lake, featuring an array of photographs taken by acclaimed performing arts photographer Bill Cooper. Charting the creative process from design and studio rehearsal through to stage performance, the book beautifully captures all the spectacle and excitement of the production, as well as the backstage craftsmanship and creative vision breathing new life into this most iconic of classical ballets.

Director of The Royal Ballet, Kevin O'Hare, comments: 'I'm thrilled to be able to share this unique look at our new production of Swan Lake ahead of its second revival as part of our 2019/20 Season. Bill Cooper's photographs bring the production and backstage craft to life in wonderfully vivid detail, and it's fantastic to be able to celebrate this landmark production with this very special illustrated book.'

Royal Ballet Artist in Residence, Liam Scarlett, adds: 'To have Bill document the process of creating a new production of Swan Lake for The Royal Ballet has been extremely special, and I'm delighted with this companion book. Being able to share a unique behind-the-scenes look at the production will offer a wonderful insight into the process of reimagining this much-loved classical ballet, and one which has been extremely rewarding for me.'

Photographer Bill Cooper reflects: 'Documenting Swan Lake in this way has been fascinating. From start to finish, I've been lucky enough to witness the craftsmanship and artistry of some of the most talented designers, costume-makers and performers in the world, and I'm delighted to be able to share an insight into Liam's fantastic production with audiences with this special souvenir.'





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You