New Adaptation of A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH Comes to the New Vic Theatre

The New Vic will produce a rare stage adaptation of an iconic British film this April when they bring Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's A Matter of Life and Death, to life on their in-the-round stage. Adapted by Artistic Director Theresa Heskins (Marvellous, opening production @sohoplace, Olivier award-winning The Worst Witch, West End; critically-acclaimed The Company of Wolves, New Vic), who also directs, the production will open on Friday 28 March and run until Saturday 19 April.

A poignant reflection on the sanctity of life and the power of love. Powell and Pressburger's story explores highly topical themes that remain as relevant today as when the film premiered in 1946, including the futility of war and the Anglo-American alliance.

A 10-piece swing band will form part of the 16-strong cast to evoke the mood of the era, with Musical Direction and Composition by Akintayo Akinbode (The Whip, RSC; Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, Royal Exchange), and an innovative set designed by Laura McEwen (Tom's Midnight Garden, Nottingham Playhouse) will deliver the infamous ‘stairway to heaven' scene in a breathtaking fashion.

Bringing the characters of this poignant romantic fantasy to life are Alexander Bean (The Artist, Theatre Royal Plymouth; One Man, Two Guvnors, Co-production with The Octagon, Liverpool Playhouse and Theatre By The Lake) as Judge / Airman Musician; Morgan Burgess (The Grapes of Wrath, National Theatre; Dirty Dancing, Dominion Theatre and UK Tour) as Abraham Farlan / Musician; Kaylah Copeland (To Save the Sea, Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company; The Loved One, Tron Theatre) as June; Thomas Dennis (The Three Musketeers, New Vic; When Darkness Falls, UK Tour) as Peter; Howard Gray (Sleeping Beauty, The Card, New Vic) as Show Musical Director; Jack Heydon (Waiting For Anya, The Barn Theatre; A Christmas Carol, Antic Disposition) as Dog Walker / Musician; Michael Hugo (One Man, Two Guvnors, Alice In Wonderland, Marvellous (and at @SohoPlace); Tom, Dick & Harry (and at Alexandra Palace)) as Conductor 71; Jessica Jolleys (Barnum, Watermill Theatre; Cinderella, Storyhouse, Chester) as Chief Recorder / Musician; Polly Lister (Beauty and the Beast, The Snow Queen (UK Theatre Award Winner – Best Show for Children and Young People), New Vic) as Doc ; Sufia Manya (The Prince and The Pauper, New Vic; The Hired Man, Queens Theatre Hornchurch / Hull Truck Theatre / Oldham Coliseum) as Dr. Liza / Musician; Jenny Murphy (The Card, New Vic; The Wind in the Willows, Shakespeare North Playhouse) as Section Officer / Musician; Elliot Parchment–Morrison (The History Boys, Bath Theatre Royal; Bump(s), 53Two) as Bob Trubshawe / Musician; Luke Thornton (Footloose, Brief Encounter, Dick Whittington and Goldilocks, New Wolsey Theatre, Weapons of the Weak, The Other Palace) as Voice (Prof. Brian Cox) / Airman / Musician and Lucy Wells (Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Snow Queen, Cinderella, Red Riding Hood; Sinbad, The Sword In The Stone, Beauty and The Beast, New Wolsey Theatre) as Ents. Officer / Musician.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: “It is a privilege to be creating only the second ever stage version of this much-loved film. It's impossible to stage really – a play set on a vibrant earth, in a vast eternity and in an otherworldly in-between. Our cast and creative team are relishing the challenge of finding innovative ways to make some of Powell and Pressburger's iconic scenes happen live on stage. The story has a powerful narrative: the protagonist is questioning his right to live and love. The original film premiered in 1946, yet the story feels especially relevant to today. We can't wait to share it with audiences.”

