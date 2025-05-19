NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA Will Embark on UK Tour

he ballet will embark on its second UK tour from 31 October 2025 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre running until 11 February 2026.
Norwich Theatre and Valid Productions have announced the return of their co-production of the critically acclaimed Carlos Acosta’S NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA, choreographed and directed by Carlos Acosta CBE. The ballet will embark on its second UK tour from 31 October 2025 at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre running until 11 February 2026 where it will return to its original home, Norwich Theatre Royal.
NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA originally opened in November 2024 to tremendous reviews and an overwhelming public response which led to sold-out performances across the country. It is a colourful Cuban take on the festive classic, set to an exuberant Cuban newly-commissioned version of the magnificent Tchaikovsky score, arranged by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo. Featuring over 20 dancers from Carlos’ Cuban company Acosta Danza, this traditional story is brought to life with ballet at its core but in Carlos’ unique style, seeing dance traditions of Cuba carefully fused and woven throughout the classic tale.
With spectacular video projection and set design by Nina Dunn (9 to 5 Musical, Bonnie and Clyde, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote), Cuba collides with the Land of Sweets, bringing snow to Havana in a visually stunning spectacular treat for all.
Carlos Acosta, said “Creating and touring this first full-length production for Acosta Danza makes me incredibly proud. Watching them fuse together their classical and contemporary dance genres and Cuban Folk, with their sheer joy of dance, to the delight of audiences up and down the country has been a real dream come true for me. The success of the first tour filled me with such pride and I am truly honoured that this very special show is touring again. I am excited for even more audiences to enjoy our Cuban Christmas treat”.
Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Norwich Theatre said “To see Nutcracker in Havana embark on its second UK tour is hugely exciting. Realising Carlos’ inspiring vision to bring something unique and fresh to such a well-known story was about creative bravery aligned with a commitment to making Nutcracker connect with new and different audiences. Daring to be different saw the inaugural tour a huge success, playing to sell-out audiences around the country, 39% of who were attending dance for the first time. Validated by both audiences and critics alike, Nutcracker in Havana underscores the power of being brave and embracing innovation and we are delighted that audiences in many more parts of the UK-wide can enjoy this wonderful production in their local theatre this year.”
Casting to be announced.
NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA is choreographed by Carlos Acosta, with video projection, set design and mapping by Nina Dunn, costume design by Angelo Alberto, compositions and arrangements by Pepe Gavilondo Peón and lighting design by Andrew Exeter.
31 October - 1 November
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Website: atgtickets.com/aylesbury-waterside-theatre
4 – 6 November
Hackney Empire, London
Phone: 020 8985 2424
Website: hackneyempire.co.uk
12 – 15 November
Blackpool Grand Theatre
Phone: 01253 290190
Website: blackpoolgrand.co.uk
18 – 22 November
Richmond Theatre
Website: atgtickets.com/richmond-theatre
7 – 10 January 2026
Sheffield Lyceum
Phone: 0114 249 6000
Website: sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
15 – 17 January
Aberdeen His Majesty’s Theatre
Website: aberdeenperformingarts.com
20 – 21 January
Eden Court, Inverness
Phone: 01463 234 234
Website: eden-court.co.uk
23 – 25 January
Chester Storyhouse
Website: storyhouse.com
28 – 31 January
York Grand Opera House
Website: atgtickets.com/york
3-4 February
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
Phone: 0131 529 6000
Website: capitaltheatres.com
10 – 11 February
Norwich Theatre Royal
Phone: 01603 630 000
Website: norwichtheatre.org
