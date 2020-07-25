Musicals Announced For 'The Zoom Where It Happens'

A new initiative will see UK Musical Theatre writers and 2020 graduates work together on a selection of virtual readings and workshops.

Produced by The Grey Area Theatre Company and The Grad Fest, writers will have the opportunity to develop their pieces over the course of a week with some of the UK's most talented Musical Theatre graduates.

The Grey Area Theatre Company was recently founded to provide support for emerging writers and help stage high quality fringe theatre. The Artistic Director, Matthew Rankcom, said "New Musical Theatre is always difficult to get off the ground, and we aim to support new writing in any way we can. The response to our call out for writers has been overwhelming and we're so excited that new graduates will get the opportunity to work with some of the brightest upcoming writers the industry has to offer."

Three readings will take place from 3-5th August. The shows will be 'Erainne' by Emily Oulton and Matthew Quinn, 'Snowflake' by Lewis Cornay, and 'Plan Bea' by Deborah Gersohn, Suzy Davies, Verity Quade, Jessie Reeves and Josie McElroy. Longer workshops of another four musicals will run alongside. These pieces are 'The Attic' by Estee Stimler and Ashley MA Walsh, 'Generations' by Harry Gascoine and Ronan Quiniou, Sex Love and Dolls by Germaine Konji and Benjamin Page and 'Take Me Back' by Dominic Gray and Ceola Daly.

The Grad Fest was formed by GSA graduate Liam Gartland and ArtsEd graduate Alice Croft to provide unique opportunities for 2020 drama school graduates. Over the month of July they hosted Q&A's, play readings, live classes and cabarets and many more online events geared towards and starring this year's grads. 'The Zoom Where it Happens' marks the latest opportunity created by the team.

To get involved or to follow the progress of the event, follow @GreyAreaTheatre and @TheGradFest on all social media platforms.

Are you a 2020 Grad who wants to get involved? Take a look at the casting breakdowns on our social media and submit to submissions@thegradfest.co.uk by Wednesday 29th July.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You