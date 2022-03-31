Music Event Series Siren, Has Announced 'Hospitality On The Harbour' As Its Saturday Line-up

New for 2022, music event series Siren, has announced 'Hospitality on the Harbour' as it's Saturday Line-Up.

The main stage will feature Hybrid Minds (+ Tempza); alongside support from Kings of the Rollers and Inja; a twenty-year celebratory set from High Contrast; with Grafix, Flava D, Etherwood and more also taking to the stage.

Siren takes place at Bristol's beautiful harbourside, on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July.

Curated by celebrated Bristol label Hospitality, these drum and bass heavyweights join dance legends Groove Armada, who take to the Siren stage on Friday as part of their last full live UK tour, with support from Radio 6 Music DJ and Fun Lovin Criminals frontman Huey Morgan and stellar female representation from label Saffron Records and Scarlett O'Malley.

Saturday's headliners, Hybrid Minds, accompanied by regular MC, Tempza, are a phenomenon of soulful drum and bass music. With a history of trailblazing releases, including many on their own Hybrid Music label, they've established themselves as one of the most important acts on the D&B scene. After receiving plaudits for their debut "Mountains" album, their second, "Elements", reveals the multiple facets to their sound. Garnering huge acclaim, they blend crate-dug classics, brand new material, and more leftfield selections to create unique moments.

Serum, Voltage, Bladerunner and Inja have become D&B figureheads individually but have come together as Kings Of The Rollers. As solo artists they've released music across the scene's biggest labels including Hospital Records, 31, V Recordings, Metalheadz, Ram and Low Down Deep and collected multiple awards in the process. Their debut track "Burnt Ends" became a key catalyst for the "foghorn" bass trend which has dominated clubs and raves.

Having signed exclusively to Hospital Records, Kings Of The Rollers released their self-titled debut album in 2019 picking up "Best Album" at the national drum & bass awards. They followed this up in 2020 with their "Main Event EP" and remixes for Sigma and Shy FX. Their sets are as unpredictable as they are explosive, switching from the foundation to the cutting edge at breakneck speed. Inja's lightning-fast reactions and uplifting lyrics provide the perfect accompaniment.

High Contrast has been at the leading edge of the drum and bass scene for 15 years. He curated music for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony; he's worked with everyone from Underworld to DJ Fresh; he did a timeless Fabric live mix; and he's one of dance music's elite remixers, achieving acclaim for reworks of Adele, Duke Dumont, White Stripes, Kanye West and, of course, London Grammar's 'Strong'. High Contrast co-produced Underworld's latest album, the revitalized sounds of 'Barbara, Barbara, We Have A Shining Future'. He also worked with DJ Fresh and Dizzee Rascal last year on the Radio 1 A-listed 'How Love Begins' single.

As well as some of the biggest D&B artists of the moment on the main stage, 'Area 2' will also play host to local talent Born on the Road X The Blast. Fans attending the event will get to enjoy two days of definitive dance and D&B classics at this brand-new music event, against the enigmatic backdrop of Bristol's harbour with boats and cranes.

Tom Hoyle, Co-Founder of Siren explains:

"This is a brilliant line up for Bristol and Hospitality will be bringing a number of big names to the city who have a huge following in the city. After a sell out Saturday for our first city centre festival, Siren will bring drum and bass to the Summer festival scene with a backdrop of Bristol's iconic harbour. Tickets for both nights are selling well so we're looking forward to a great night."