Morpheus Launches Children's Show WINTER RESCUE

Winter Rescue is the fourth hit show from the pioneering virtual immersive theatre company Morpheus and is open for bookings now. Suitable for children aged 9 to 13, this new show transports children to an icy world of kidnapped elves and fearsome yetis, where they must work together throughout a time-twisting adventure to save the day!



For families with teenagers aged 13-17, Spymaker is also booking into January and beyond, as is espionage thriller Undercover which has been created specifically for adult audiences. Both Undercover and Spymaker immerse participants into an exhilarating, hilarious and unique world of secret agents, mysterious strangers and mindboggling encounters.

The critically-acclaimed Locked Down is also still playing into the new year. Dystopic and nightmarish, this show for grown-ups is perfect for fans of horror and science fiction. Locked Down challenges its audience to save the day as a deadly virus wreaks havoc throughout society and civil unrest threatens to destroy civilisation.

This is a theatrical experience like no other. Hosted online by live actors, audiences are invited to close their eyes and let Morpheus take control as they are guided on an entertaining and extraordinary sonic adventure. Groups of up to six people - each wearing headphones and a blindfold - are invited to join a sensory escapade via Zoom. Participants don't need to have the latest gadgets or be IT experts, they simply need a stable internet connection and desire to see the unseen.

With Covid-19 restrictions currently in place throughout the world, the family-friendly shows offer a unique and innovative way to entertain children and teenagers who are now unable to attend school. For the adult shows, Morpheus offers the ultimate 'night out at home' for groups of friends or families looking for a unique and memorable party idea. As England enters a third national lockdown, these shows allows individuals and groups to virtually meet and make new friends. They are also the perfect team-building experience for workplaces whose employees are working remotely.