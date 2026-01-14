Milton Keynes Theatre To Present SLEEPING BEAUTY For 2026/27 Pantomime Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milton Keynes Theatre will present SLEEPING BEAUTY as its pantomime offering for the 2026/27 festive season. The production will run from Saturday, December 5, 2026, through Sunday, January 10, 2027, with tickets now on sale.

The pantomime will be staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, led by Michael Harrison. The company has previously produced recent Christmas pantomimes at Milton Keynes Theatre, including Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre, said, “As another fantastic pantomime season comes to an end, the team here at Milton Keynes Theatre are already looking forward to this year's production of Sleeping Beauty….oh yes we are! The feedback for Goldilocks and The Three Bears was spectacular, and audiences can look forward to more fun, excitement and pantomime magic in Sleeping Beauty. We look forward to seeing you all there!”

The production will follow the traditional fairytale of Princess Aurora, who is cursed by her aunt Carabosse after pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, sending her into a long sleep until true love intervenes.

Casting for SLEEPING BEAUTY will be announced later in 2026.

A range of accessible performances will be offered during the run. These will include a signed performance on Tuesday, December 29, at 7:00 p.m.; an audio-described performance on Saturday, December 19, at 2:30 p.m.; a captioned performance on Wednesday, January 6, at 7:00 p.m.; and a relaxed performance on Wednesday, January 6, at 1:00 p.m. The relaxed performance is designed for audiences who prefer a less formal theatre environment.